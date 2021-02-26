Frances M. Anderson, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Frances M. Anderson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 4, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 3, 2021
|Open Viewing/Visitation:
|10:00 AM to 5:00PM Wednesday
|Visitation W/Family:
|5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Shenandoah Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Fran passed away at her home in Shenandoah on Friday morning, February 26, 2021 surrounded by her family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
