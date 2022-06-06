Frances Nelson, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, June 9, 2022
Time:11 a.m.
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, June 9, 2022
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:11 a.m.
Memorials will be designated to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Building Fund.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Frances Nelson, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, Iowa.

Frances' survivors include her husband, Robert L. Nelson of Atlantic and their children, Steven R. (Tammie) Nelson of Marne, Sandy Sothman of Atlantic, and Shellie (Rob) Anderson of St. Peters, MO.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Frances’ family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

