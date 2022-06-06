|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Frances Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 9, 2022
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 9, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11 a.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials will be designated to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Building Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Frances Nelson, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, Iowa.
Frances' survivors include her husband, Robert L. Nelson of Atlantic and their children, Steven R. (Tammie) Nelson of Marne, Sandy Sothman of Atlantic, and Shellie (Rob) Anderson of St. Peters, MO.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Frances’ family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Frances Nelson, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
