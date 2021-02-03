Frances Raylene Howard
Service:Funeral 
Name:Frances Raylene Howard
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Avoca, Iowa
Previous:Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date:Friday, February 5, 2021
Time:1:00 PM
Location:St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location:There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:St. John's Lutheran Church or St. John's P.E.T. Program, or St. John's Cemetery Flag Program, Westboro
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:St. John's Cemetery, Westboro
Notes:

** The family requests masks be worn during the service.**

**The funeral service will be streamed live on Saint John's Lutheran Church Facebook page.**

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

