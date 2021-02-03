|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Frances Raylene Howard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Avoca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 5, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. John's Lutheran Church or St. John's P.E.T. Program, or St. John's Cemetery Flag Program, Westboro
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Cemetery, Westboro
|Notes:
** The family requests masks be worn during the service.**
**The funeral service will be streamed live on Saint John's Lutheran Church Facebook page.**
Frances Raylene Howard, 88, Avoca, Iowa
Minter Funeral Chapel
