Frances Sinner
Buy Now
Service: Funeral
Name: Frances Sinner
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 25, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, January 25, 2021
Visitation Start: 9:00 AM
Visitation End: 11:00 AM      (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

 Frances passed away January 21, 2021. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.