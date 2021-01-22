|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Frances Sinner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 25, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM (two hours prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
Frances passed away January 21, 2021. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Frances Sinner, 84, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
