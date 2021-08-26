|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Francil O. Davis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Oro Valley, Arizona
|Previous:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 2, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Davis Family Farm (29543 290th Street) Dale Township, Fairfax, Missouri. Contingency weather location at the Fairfax Community Room, with same time and same date
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee or Community Services in Tarkio, MO (to purchase shoes for Atchison County school children)
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
|Notes:
Francil O. Davis, 97, Oro Valley, Arizona
Schooler Funeral Home
