|Service:
|Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Francis "FX" Pastore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Villisca, IA
|Previous:
|Red Oak and Council Bluffs, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 23
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Francis "FX" Pastore, 80, Villisca, IA formerly of Red Oak and Council Bluffs, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
