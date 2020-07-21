Service:Funeral Mass 
Name:Francis "FX" Pastore 
Pronunciation: 
Age:80 
From:Villisca, IA 
Previous:Red Oak and Council Bluffs, IA 
Day and Date:Friday, July 24, 2020 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 23 
Visitation Start:4:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

