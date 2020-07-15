Service:No Services will be held
Name:Francis Foote
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com