Russell Jones
Service:Memorial
Name:Francis Russell "Russ" Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Maryville, MO
Previous:Skidmore, MO
Day and Date:Friday, May 13, 2022
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Skidmore Christian Church, 104 South Orchard Street, Skidmore, MO 64487
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO  64468
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 PM
Visitation End: 8:00 PM
Memorials:Memorials can be directed in Russ's name to the New Nodaway Humane Society.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Inurnment at a later date.
Notes:Russell Jones passed away May 7, 2022 in Maryville. His service will include Military Honors.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.