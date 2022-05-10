|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Francis Russell "Russ" Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Skidmore, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 13, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Skidmore Christian Church, 104 South Orchard Street, Skidmore, MO 64487
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be directed in Russ's name to the New Nodaway Humane Society.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Inurnment at a later date.
|Notes:
|Russell Jones passed away May 7, 2022 in Maryville. His service will include Military Honors.
