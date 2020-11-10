Francis "Short" Pritchett
Service:  Graveside 
Name: Francis "Short" Pritchett
Pronunciation: 
Age:  82
From:  Mount Ayr, Iowa
Previous:Gentry, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, November 13, 2020
Time:11 AM
Location:  Prairie Chapel Cemetery, near Denver, MO
Visitation Location: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 13, 2020
Visitation Start:  9:30 AM
Visitation End: 10:15 AM
Memorials:  Gentry Christian Church, Gentry, Missouri
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

