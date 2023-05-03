Frank Scott
Service:  Celebration of Life with military rites
Name:  Frank L. Scott
Age:  101
From:  Mount Dora, Florida
Previous: Mound City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Sat, May 6, 2023
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Mount Hope Cemetery
In case of rain services will be held at Chamberlain Funeral Home in Mound City. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

