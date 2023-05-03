|Service:
|Celebration of Life with military rites
|Name:
|Frank L. Scott
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|101
|From:
|Mount Dora, Florida
|Previous:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Sat, May 6, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|Mount Hope Cemetery
|Notes:
In case of rain services will be held at Chamberlain Funeral Home in Mound City. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Frank L. Scott, 101, Mount Dora, Florida
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
