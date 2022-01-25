Frank Mitchell
Frank Mitchell, 98, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Frank’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

