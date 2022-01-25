|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Frank Mitchell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 29
|Time:
| 11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 28
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Cass County Relay for Life.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Frank Mitchell, 98, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Frank’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
