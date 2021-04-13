Service: Funeral 
Name: Frank Morris
Pronunciation: 
Age: 67
From: Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, Apr. 17, 2021
Time: 2:00 pm
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials:Waterfowlers Hall of Fame, 309 Weightman Rd, Mound City, MO 64470
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery: Benton Church Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

