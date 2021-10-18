|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Franklin "Frank" Manes
|Pronunciation:
|Mains
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Westboro, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 23, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Union Grove Cemetery ~ Northboro
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Shenandoah Veterans Museum or the Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Union Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Frank passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his home.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Franklin "Frank" Manes, 92 of Westboro, MO
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
