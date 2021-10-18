Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Franklin "Frank" Manes
Pronunciation:Mains 
Age:92
From:Westboro, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 23, 2021 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Union Grove Cemetery ~ Northboro
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 22, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Shenandoah Veterans Museum or the Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Union Grove Cemetery 
Notes:

Frank passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his home.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

