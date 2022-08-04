|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Fred Baze
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Valley Falls, KS
|Previous:
|Clarinda, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of plants or flowers those wishing to honor Fred’s memory, may make a donation to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fish & Wildlife Trust Fund in his name or send donations to Pam Honken, 9719 130th St., Valley Falls, KS 66088 who will send them to the DNR.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Military Honors will be held in the parking lot before heading down to the Clarinda Lied Center for a Celebration of Life gathering.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Fred Baze, 87, Valley Falls, KS- formerly of Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
