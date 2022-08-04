Fred Baze, 87, Valley Falls, KS- formerly of Clarinda, IA
Service:                                             Memorial Service
Name: Fred Baze
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From: Valley Falls, KS
Previous: Clarinda, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Time: 11 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of plants or flowers those wishing to honor Fred’s memory, may make a donation to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fish & Wildlife Trust Fund in his name or send donations to Pam Honken, 9719 130th St., Valley Falls, KS 66088 who will send them to the DNR.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Military Honors will be held in the parking lot before heading down to the Clarinda Lied Center for a Celebration of Life gathering.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

