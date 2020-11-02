Service:At a later date
Name:Fred Bennage
Age:78
From:Villisca, Iowa
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Fred passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.  Memorial services will be held at a later date.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

