|Service:
|At a later date
|Name:
|Fred Bennage
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Fred passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Fred Bennage, 78 of Villisca
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
