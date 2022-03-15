|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Fred Hossle
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|First Christian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Montgomery County Ag Society or First Christian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Fred Hossle, 64, of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
Anniversaries
-
Mar 17