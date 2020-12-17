Fred N. Hackett, III, 73, of Chandler, Arizona
Service:Pending Celebration of Life Services
Name:Fred N. Hackett, III
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Chandler, Arizona
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial: 
Notes:Fred unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home in Chandler, AZ. Services in Shenandoah are being planned in the near future.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.