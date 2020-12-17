Fred N. Hackett, III, 73, of Chandler, Arizona

|Service:
|Pending Celebration of Life Services
|Name:
|Fred N. Hackett, III
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Chandler, Arizona
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Notes:
|Fred unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home in Chandler, AZ. Services in Shenandoah are being planned in the near future. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
