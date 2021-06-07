|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Fred Hackett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Chandler, Arizona
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday June 12, 2021
|Time:
|3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
|Location:
|Depot Restaurant and Lounge, 101 N Railroad in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Fred passed away on Sunday morning December 13, 2020 at his home in Chandler, AZ.Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Fred N. Hackett III, 73, of Chandler, Arizona
Pat Leece
