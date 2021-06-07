Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Fred Hackett
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Chandler, Arizona
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday June 12, 2021
Time:3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Location:Depot Restaurant and Lounge, 101 N Railroad in Shenandoah
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:Fred passed away on Sunday morning December 13, 2020 at his home in Chandler, AZ.Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.