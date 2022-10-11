|Service:
|Graveside Military Inurnment
|Name:
|Fred Thomas Bartram
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 13, 2022
|Time:
|2:30 PM
|Location:
Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
Anniversaries
-
Oct 12