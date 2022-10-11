Service:Graveside Military Inurnment
Name:Fred Thomas Bartram
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, October 13, 2022
Time:2:30 PM
Location:

Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah 
Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center.  Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.