Frederick Fichter
Service: Private Family Graveside Service
Name: Frederick Fichter
Pronunciation: Fick - ter
Age: 74
From: Randolph
Previous: 
Day and Date: Private Family Graveside Service
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Randolph Cemetery
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.