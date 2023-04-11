|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gabriel Jase Applegate
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|10 years
|From:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 15, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Riverside High School
|Visitation Location:
|Riverside High School
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Firiday, April 14, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorial fund being established in Gabe's name
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken-Vieth Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
Gabriel Applegate, 10 years of Oakland, Iowa
- Rieken Vieth Funeral Home


