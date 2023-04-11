Service: Funeral
Name: Gabriel Jase Applegate
Pronunciation: 
Age: 10 years
From: Oakland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Riverside High School
Visitation Location: Riverside High School
Visitation Day and Date: Firiday, April 14, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 8:00 PM
Memorials: Memorial fund being established in Gabe's name
Funeral Home:Rieken-Vieth Funeral Home 
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery
Notes: 

