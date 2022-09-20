Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Gabriel James Poptanycz
Pronunciation: 
Age: 37
From: Independence, Missouri
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, September 23, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio

Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  7:00 P.M.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gabriel Poptanycz Memorial Fund to help with final expenses.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Cemetery: A cremation will take place following the funeral service. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Notes:

 *** Family requests sports jerseys/gear vs. formal attire because Gabe was a sports fan. ***

