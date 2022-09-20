|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Gabriel James Poptanycz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|37
|From:
|Independence, Missouri
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 23, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gabriel Poptanycz Memorial Fund to help with final expenses.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
|Cemetery:
|A cremation will take place following the funeral service. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
|Notes:
*** Family requests sports jerseys/gear vs. formal attire because Gabe was a sports fan. ***
Gabriel James Poptanycz, 37, Independence, Missouri
