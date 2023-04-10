|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Gabriel Jase Applegate
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|10
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken-Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Gabriel's name.
