Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Gabriella "Gaby" L. Kalambokidis
Pronunciation: 
Age:22
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Time:4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Location:Parea; 430 First Street, Glenwood, Iowa
Family Request:The family asks to please keep gathering to close relatives and friends and maintain social distancing to keep everyone safe.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed by the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

