|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Gabriella "Gaby" L. Kalambokidis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|22
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|Time:
|4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Parea; 430 First Street, Glenwood, Iowa
|Family Request:
|The family asks to please keep gathering to close relatives and friends and maintain social distancing to keep everyone safe.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed by the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Gabriella "Gaby" Kalambokidis, 22 of Griswold, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
