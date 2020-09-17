Gail Conte
Service:Visitation
Name:Gail Conte
Pronunciation:Con-tea
Age:65
From:Yorktown, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 21, 2020
Visitation Start:5 PM
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to: The Southwest Humane Society.  
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

