|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial Service at a later date
|Name:
|Gail Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Gail Johnson, 86, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha.
Per Gail’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gail's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Gail Johnson, 86, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
