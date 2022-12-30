|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Gail Lange
|Pronunciation:
|(Lang)
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 4, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Elk Horn Lutheran Church
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 3, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery
|Notes:
|
Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Annabelle Lange.
The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Roland Funeral Service website at www.rolandfuneralservice.com by Friday morning, January 6th.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Gail’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
