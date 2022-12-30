Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Gail Lange
Pronunciation:(Lang)
Age:87
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Elk Horn Lutheran Church
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials:

 Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery
Notes: 

Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Annabelle Lange.

The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Roland Funeral Service website at www.rolandfuneralservice.com by Friday morning, January 6th.

Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Gail’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

