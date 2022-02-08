Gail Morse
Service:No funeral service or family visitation - Open Visitation only
Name:Gail Morse
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 11
Visitation Start: 8:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 5:30 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made in Gail’s name to the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 478, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: A private burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa.
Notes:

Gail Morse, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gail’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

