|Service:
|No funeral service or family visitation - Open Visitation only
|Name:
|Gail Morse
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
| Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 11
|Visitation Start:
|8:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made in Gail’s name to the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 478, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|A private burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa.
|Notes:
Gail Morse, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gail’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Gail Morse, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
