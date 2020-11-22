|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Gale E. "Dutch" Eshelman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Stratford, IA
|Previous:
|Elliott, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 28, 2020
|Time:
|2:30 PM
|Location:
|Hillside Cemetery - Elliott, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 28, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Hillside Cemetery
|Notes:
Masks will be required at the graveside service and the open visitation.
