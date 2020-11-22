Dutch Eshelman
Service:Graveside
Name:Gale E. "Dutch" Eshelman
Age:90
From:Stratford, IA
Previous:Elliott, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020
Time: 2:30 PM
Location: Hillside Cemetery - Elliott, Iowa
Visitation Location: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:00 AM
Visitation End: 1:00 PM
Memorials: A memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery:Hillside Cemetery
Notes:

Masks will be required at the graveside service and the open visitation.

