Gale Haufle
Service:Celebration of Life Service 
Name:Gale Haufle 
Pronunciation: 
Age:67 
From:Red Oak, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 6, 2021 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, Gale's family requests memorials be given to the Red Oak Community School Fine Arts Programs.
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:A private family burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

