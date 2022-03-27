Galen Cook
Service:   Memorial Services
Name:  Galen Cook
Pronunciation: 
Age:   97
From:   Grant City
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location:   Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Location:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:  Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Visitation Start:   12 PM
Visitation End:  2 PM
Memorials:   Worth County VFW Post 3123
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Grant City Cemetery
Notes:Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home   andrewshannfuneralhome.com

