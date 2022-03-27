|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|Galen Cook
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Grant City
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 30, 2022
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 30, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12 PM
|Visitation End:
|2 PM
|Memorials:
|Worth County VFW Post 3123
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery
|Notes:
|Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Galen Cook, 97, Grant City, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
