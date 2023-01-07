Garry Landrum
Service:   Graveside Funeral Services
Name:  Garry L. Landrum
Pronunciation: 
Age:   78
From:   Grant City. MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 2 PM
Location:   Knox Cemetery, Worth, MO
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Knox Cemetery
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

