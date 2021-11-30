Gary Boles
Service: Graveside Services
Name: Gary Boles
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Skidmore, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, December 3, 2021
Time: 11:00am
Location: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Visitation Start: 6:00pm
Visitation End: 8:00pm
Memorials: Can be made in care of the funeral home
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.