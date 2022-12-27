|Service:
|Gary D. Annan
|84
|Coin, Iowa
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Gary passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at: nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com
Gary D. Annan, 84, of Coin, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
