Gary Finnell
Buy Now
Service:Private Family Graveside at a later date
Name:Gary D. Finnell
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Omaha, NE
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Hamburg, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Gary passed away on Jan. 28, 2021 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, NE.  A service will be held in the Spring of 2021. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.