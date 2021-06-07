Service:Graveside 
Name:Gary E. Rowe
Pronunciation:Row
Age:77
From:Oakland, Iowa
Previous:Northboro, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, June 12, 2021 
Time:1:00 p.m. 
Location:Belknap Cemetery ~ Oakland 
Visitation Location:Rieken-Vieth Funeral Home ~ Oakland
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 12, 2021 
Visitation Start:11:30 a.m. 
Visitation End:12:30 p.m. 
Memorials:To the Family 
Funeral Home:Rieken-Vieth Funeral Home ~ Oakland
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Gary passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com

