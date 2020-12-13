Gary Eldon Staten, 70, Ravenwood, MO
Service:Memorial
Name:Gary Eldon Staten
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Ravenwood, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
Visitation Location:No formal visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:The family suggests memorials for Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
Notes:Mr. Staten passed away December 12, 2020. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

