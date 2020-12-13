Gary Eldon Staten, 70, Ravenwood, MO

|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Gary Eldon Staten
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 16, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|The family suggests memorials for Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
|Notes:
|Mr. Staten passed away December 12, 2020. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
