|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Gary J. Campin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Imogene, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 26, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church
|Viewing Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home ~ The casket will remain closed and the family will not be present for the open viewing.
|Viewing Date:
|Friday, February 25, 2022
|Viewing Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Viewing End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund, Mt. Calvary Cemetery or Shenandoah Ambulance Service
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Rosary Recitation:
|Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7:00 p.m.
|Notes:
Gary passed away on Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022 at his home in Imogene.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Gary J. Campin, 80, Imogene
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
