Gary Campin
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Gary J. Campin
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Imogene, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 26, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church 
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home ~ The casket will remain closed and the family will not be present for the open viewing.   
Viewing Date:Friday, February 25, 2022 
Viewing Start:9:30 a.m. 
Viewing End:5:00 p.m. 
Memorials:St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund, Mt. Calvary Cemetery or Shenandoah Ambulance Service
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Rosary Recitation:Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7:00 p.m. 
Notes:

Gary passed away on Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022 at his home in Imogene.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.