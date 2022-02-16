|Service:
|Pending Services
|Name:
|Gary J. Campin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Imogene, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Are currently being established
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
Gary passed away on Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022 at his home in Imogene.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Gary J. Campin, 80, of Imogene
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 18