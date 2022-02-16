Service:Pending Services
Name:Gary J. Campin
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Imogene, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Are currently being established 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Gary passed away on Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022 at his home in Imogene.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

