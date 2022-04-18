|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Gary Lynn Adkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Burlington Junction, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 23, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Elmo, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, April 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Lamar Cemetery. Or a charity of the donor's choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO, at a later date
|Notes:
|Gary passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Gary L. Adkins, 84, Burlington Junction, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
Anniversaries
-
Apr 20