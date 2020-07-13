Service: Funeral Service
Name: Gary L. Bennington
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:00 P.M.
Memorials: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com