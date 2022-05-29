|Service:
|Name:
|Gary L. Richardson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Thurman, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Thurman, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|More information by the evening of Monday, 5-30-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Gary L. Richardson, 81 of Thurman, IA
Marshall Funeral Chapels
