Gary L. Runyon, Sr, 82, of College Springs, Iowa
Name:Gary L. Runyon, Sr
Age:82
From:College Springs, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the Family. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Gary passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

