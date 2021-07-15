Gary Woods
Service:Funeral 
Name:Gary L. Woods
Pronunciation: 
Age:57
From:Hamburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, July 18
Time:1 p.m.
Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 17
Visitation Start:5 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

