|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gary L. Woods
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Hamburg, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 18
|Time:
|1 p.m.
|Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 17
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Gary L. Woods, 57, Hamburg, Iowa
Gude Family Funeral Homes
