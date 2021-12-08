Gary Lantz
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Gary Lantz
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, December 13
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 12
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Gary Lantz, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gary’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

