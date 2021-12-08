|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Gary Lantz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
| Monday, December 13
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
|Open Visitation Location:
| Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
| Sunday, December 12
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Gary Lantz, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gary’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Gary Lantz, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
Anniversaries
-
Dec 10