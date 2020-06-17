Service: Farewell Services
Name: Gary Lynn "Devo" Davis 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 64 
From: Mound City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 19, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Mound City United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 18, 2020
Visitation Start: 6 pm
Visitation End: 8 pm
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses
Funeral Home: Pettijohn & Crawford Funeral Home
Cemetery: Mount Hope Cemetery
Notes: 