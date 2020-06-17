|Service:
|Farewell Services
|Name:
|Gary Lynn "Devo" Davis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Mound City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Mound City United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6 pm
|Visitation End:
|8 pm
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Pettijohn & Crawford Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Mount Hope Cemetery
|Notes:
