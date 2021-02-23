Gary Mace
Service:Funeral 
Name:Gary Lee Mace
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Macedonia, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 26, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:

Friday, February 26, 2021

Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM
Memorials:The family will direct the memorials
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Keg Creek Cemetery 
Notes:

The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's website under Gary's obituary.

www.hoyfuneral.com

