Gary McLennan, 55, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                             Pending
Name: Gary Dwight McLennan
Pronunciation: 
Age: 55
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, please make memorial donations to the family to help defray the cost of the funeral.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.