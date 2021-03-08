|Service:
|Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Gary N. Baumli
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 13, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 13, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to New Beginnings Counseling Center, Inc., 423 North Market , Maryville, MO 64468, or St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville and Military Honors will be conducted at the cemetery
|Notes:
|Mr. Baumli passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Maryville.
Gary N. Baumli, 81, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
