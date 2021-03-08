Gary N. Baumli, 81, Maryville, MO
Buy Now
Service:Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Gary N. Baumli
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 13, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, MO 64468
Visitation Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 13, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to New Beginnings Counseling Center, Inc., 423 North Market , Maryville, MO 64468, or St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO  64468
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville and Military Honors will be conducted at the cemetery
Notes:Mr. Baumli passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Maryville.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.