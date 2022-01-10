Service:Funeral
Name:Gary R. Crouch
Pronunciation: 
Age:51
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8;00 p.m.
Memorials:American Cancer Society or Glenwood Lake Park
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Hillsdale Cemetery, Rural Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

