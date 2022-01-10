|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gary R. Crouch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|51
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8;00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|American Cancer Society or Glenwood Lake Park
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Hillsdale Cemetery, Rural Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
